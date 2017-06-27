M-46, M-20 only ways to cross flooded Tittabawassee River between Midland, Saginaw
After historic flood levels Saturday on the Tittabawassee River, police have closed off every river crossing but M-46 and M-20. From Midland to Saginaw, the closed bridges are Poseyville Road, Gordonville Road, Freeland Road, Tittabawassee Road and State Road, according to Saginaw and Midland county 911 dispatch offices.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Midland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing something? What kind of restaurant do y... (Feb '15)
|Jun 15
|Jeff
|3
|Any midland girls naked on the internet (Sep '13)
|Apr '17
|Beata
|2
|Chatnip - Post Anything!
|Feb '17
|Chatnip
|1
|#Live pd
|Jan '17
|void
|2
|Solarize Michigan shows final home before sun s... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Solarman
|3
|Doctor needed (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Bapmom
|1
|want to find a sexting woman (Jul '14)
|Aug '16
|Countrygalmi
|2
Find what you want!
Search Midland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC