Long-awaited Hilton Gardens Inn opens...

Long-awaited Hilton Gardens Inn opens in West Michigan

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 21 Read more: MLive.com

The 144-room hotel features on-site dining at the Garden Grille and Bar, a swimming pool shaped like a map of Michigan with an indoor and outdoor hot tub, and an outdoor patio with stone fire table. The 144-room hotel features on-site dining at the Garden Grille and Bar, a swimming pool shaped like a map of Michigan with an indoor and outdoor hot tub, and an outdoor patio with stone fire table.( GRAND RAPIDS, MI - A long-awaited Hilton Garden Inn has opened along East Beltline SE north of Woodland Mall and Western Michigan University's suburban campus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Midland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Missing something? What kind of restaurant do y... (Feb '15) Jun 15 Jeff 3
Any midland girls naked on the internet (Sep '13) Apr '17 Beata 2
Chatnip - Post Anything! Feb '17 Chatnip 1
#Live pd Jan '17 void 2
News Solarize Michigan shows final home before sun s... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Solarman 3
Doctor needed (Aug '16) Aug '16 Bapmom 1
want to find a sexting woman (Jul '14) Aug '16 Countrygalmi 2
See all Midland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Midland Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Midland County was issued at June 23 at 8:23PM EDT

Midland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Midland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iran
  5. Cuba
 

Midland, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,009 • Total comments across all topics: 281,977,406

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC