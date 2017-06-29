Gov. Snyder declares state of disaster for Bay County following flooding
Bay County Executive Jim Barcia said Snyder's office contacted him at about 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, confirming that Bay County was added to the disaster list, along with Isabella and Midland counties. The county, which applied for disaster relief funds earlier this week, now has a 72-hour window to assess individual homes and public roads throughout the county in order to qualify for relief funds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Midland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing something? What kind of restaurant do y... (Feb '15)
|Jun 15
|Jeff
|3
|Any midland girls naked on the internet (Sep '13)
|Apr '17
|Beata
|2
|Chatnip - Post Anything!
|Feb '17
|Chatnip
|1
|#Live pd
|Jan '17
|void
|2
|Solarize Michigan shows final home before sun s... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Solarman
|3
|Doctor needed (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Bapmom
|1
|want to find a sexting woman (Jul '14)
|Aug '16
|Countrygalmi
|2
Find what you want!
Search Midland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC