Flooding causes stranded vehicles, sinkholes in Midland County
Heavy rains brought flooding to parts of Michigan, prompting authorities in the Midland area to caution people against unnecessary travel. The Midland County sheriff's office says water is deep enough Friday morning on some roads that vehicles are getting stuck.
