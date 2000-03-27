Ex-Supreme Court justice Young running for US Senate
In a March 27, 2000 file photo, then Michigan Supreme Court Justice Robert P. Young Jr. is seen in his Detroit office. The former justice says he's running for U.S. Senate and will seek the Republican nomination for the seat held by Sen. Debbie Stabenow, a Democrat.
