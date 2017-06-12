Dustin May, Keibert Ruiz named to Mid...

Dustin May, Keibert Ruiz named to Midwest League All-Star team

Thursday Jun 8 Read more: True Blue LA

The Dodgers ' Class-A affiliate Great Lakes Loons will host the 2017 Midwest League All-Star Game, and a pair of Dodgers minor leaguers will get to play in their home park, with pitcher Dustin May and catcher Keibert Ruiz named All-Stars on Wednesday. The All-Star Game will be held at Dow Diamond in Midland, Mich.

