Dustin May, Keibert Ruiz named to Midwest League All-Star team

The Dodgers ' Class-A affiliate Great Lakes Loons will host the 2017 Midwest League All-Star Game, and a pair of Dodgers minor leaguers will get to play in their home park, with pitcher Dustin May and catcher Keibert Ruiz named All-Stars on Wednesday. The All-Star Game will be held at Dow Diamond in Midland, Mich.

