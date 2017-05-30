Dow Chemical loses key ruling in diox...

Dow Chemical loses key ruling in dioxin pollution dispute

Read more: Brandon Sun

Property owners have won a key decision from the Michigan Court of Appeals in their long-running lawsuit over dioxin contamination by Dow Chemical. The court ruled 2-1 on Thursday that property owners along the Tittabawassee River in eastern Michigan didn't wait too long to sue the chemical company over contamination in the river's flood plain.

