Complete coverage of historic floods

Complete coverage of historic floods

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: MLive.com

"This very easily could be one of the biggest overland flooding events of our community," said a city of Midland official. Full story Westbound and eastbound US-10 is closed from Stark to Eastman for water over the road, according to Midland County 911.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Midland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Missing something? What kind of restaurant do y... (Feb '15) Jun 15 Jeff 3
Any midland girls naked on the internet (Sep '13) Apr '17 Beata 2
Chatnip - Post Anything! Feb '17 Chatnip 1
#Live pd Jan '17 void 2
News Solarize Michigan shows final home before sun s... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Solarman 3
Doctor needed (Aug '16) Aug '16 Bapmom 1
want to find a sexting woman (Jul '14) Aug '16 Countrygalmi 2
See all Midland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Midland Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Midland County was issued at June 24 at 11:47AM EDT

Midland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Midland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
 

Midland, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,749 • Total comments across all topics: 281,988,666

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC