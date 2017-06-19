Communities brace for historic floods on two Mid-Michigan rivers
With the Tittabawasee River expected to reach flood levels topped only once since recording began, state and local officials are mobilizing resources and watching how the next 24 hours play out. The worst of the flooding is predicted around 8 a.m. Saturday, June 24, when the river crests at 31.5 feet -- a flood level surpassed only by the historic high of 33.89 feet recorded on Sept.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Midland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing something? What kind of restaurant do y... (Feb '15)
|Jun 15
|Jeff
|3
|Any midland girls naked on the internet (Sep '13)
|Apr '17
|Beata
|2
|Chatnip - Post Anything!
|Feb '17
|Chatnip
|1
|#Live pd
|Jan '17
|void
|2
|Solarize Michigan shows final home before sun s... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Solarman
|3
|Doctor needed (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Bapmom
|1
|want to find a sexting woman (Jul '14)
|Aug '16
|Countrygalmi
|2
Find what you want!
Search Midland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC