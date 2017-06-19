Communities brace for historic floods...

Communities brace for historic floods on two Mid-Michigan rivers

With the Tittabawasee River expected to reach flood levels topped only once since recording began, state and local officials are mobilizing resources and watching how the next 24 hours play out. The worst of the flooding is predicted around 8 a.m. Saturday, June 24, when the river crests at 31.5 feet -- a flood level surpassed only by the historic high of 33.89 feet recorded on Sept.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Midland County was issued at June 24 at 9:50PM EDT

