Citizens Urged to Report Flood Damage to Local Officials;Timeline of...
State officials continue to work closely with local emergency management personnel to evaluate the aftermath of widespread flooding in Isabella and Midland counties following severe weather and intense rain on Thursday, June 22. Impacted citizens and business owners are encouraged to report personal property damage using the phone numbers listed below. Do not call 911 to report flood damage: Flood recovery guidance is also available by calling 211.
