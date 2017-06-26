Citizens Urged to Report Flood Damage to Local Officials;Timeline of...

Citizens Urged to Report Flood Damage...

Citizens Urged to Report Flood Damage to Local Officials

State officials continue to work closely with local emergency management personnel to evaluate the aftermath of widespread flooding in Isabella and Midland counties following severe weather and intense rain on Thursday, June 22. Impacted citizens and business owners are encouraged to report personal property damage using the phone numbers listed below. Do not call 911 to report flood damage: Flood recovery guidance is also available by calling 211.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Midland County was issued at June 26 at 4:03PM EDT

