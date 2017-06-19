Catch basin repairs at US-10 BR and Saginaw Road in the city of Midland scheduled for June 26
PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation will complete catch basin adjustments at the intersection of US-10 BR and Saginaw Road in the city of Midland. TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: During work, Saginaw Road traffic will be prohibited from turning on to northbound Eastman Road.
