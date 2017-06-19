Catch basin repairs at US-10 BR and S...

Catch basin repairs at US-10 BR and Saginaw Road in the city of Midland scheduled for June 26

Next Story Prev Story
45 min ago Read more: State of Michigan

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation will complete catch basin adjustments at the intersection of US-10 BR and Saginaw Road in the city of Midland. TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: During work, Saginaw Road traffic will be prohibited from turning on to northbound Eastman Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Michigan.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Midland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Missing something? What kind of restaurant do y... (Feb '15) Jun 15 Jeff 3
Any midland girls naked on the internet (Sep '13) Apr '17 Beata 2
Chatnip - Post Anything! Feb '17 Chatnip 1
#Live pd Jan '17 void 2
News Solarize Michigan shows final home before sun s... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Solarman 3
Doctor needed (Aug '16) Aug '16 Bapmom 1
want to find a sexting woman (Jul '14) Aug '16 Countrygalmi 2
See all Midland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Midland Forum Now

Midland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Midland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Cuba
 

Midland, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,727 • Total comments across all topics: 281,946,916

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC