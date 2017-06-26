AG, officials ask Gov. Snyder to request FEMA disaster assistance
Many residents have been displaced following historic flooding in Mid-Michigan counties. Other state officials are now asking Governor Snyder to request FEMA disaster assistance for these hard hit communities.
