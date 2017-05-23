Tridge gets decked, painted and primp...

Tridge gets decked, painted and primped in $2.5 million makeover

Wednesday May 10

The Tridge, the iconic footbridge that spans the Tittabawassee and Chippewa Rivers near downtown Midland, is closed for renovation. The work began in late April and is expected to be completed in early October, according to City of Midland Director of Public Services Karen Murphy.

