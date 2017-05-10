SVSU police cleared in shooting of 69...

SVSU police cleared in shooting of 69-year-old Midland man

Friday May 5 Read more: MLive.com

A college campus police officer acted appropriately when he shot and wounded a gun-wielding man in Kochville Township, according to Saginaw County Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Christopher Boyd. The man, who was first shot in the leg and then the torso, is expected to be arraigned soon on six felony charges.

