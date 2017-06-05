Salmon raised, released by Bay County...

Salmon raised, released by Bay County fourth graders

Saturday May 20

Bursting with excitement, students from Bangor Township's Lincoln Elementary School could barely form a single-file line to the shores of the Kawkawlin River. About 50 students from Sara Engelhardt's fourth-grade class raced off the bus at Henry W. Steih Memorial Park on Friday, May 19, and grabbed cups filled with the Chinook salmon they had raised in their classroom since November.

