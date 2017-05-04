Midland comic store to have characters, free comics Saturday

A local comic book store may be out of comics in a flash because of an event it's hosting this weekend. Collector's Corner Inc., located at 4011 N. Jefferson Ave. in Midland, is having its 16th annual Free Comic Book Day from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 6. The Midland store is one of thousands of comic book shops around the world celebrating "the largest event in the comic book industry," according to a press release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.