Downtown Midland gets big boost with ...

Downtown Midland gets big boost with opening of The H Residence

Friday May 12

Go Great Lakes Bay and several other businesses broke in a brand-new building in downtown Midland that took several years and $25 million to complete. The new location, The H Residence, 128 E. Main St. in Midland, will house Go Great Lakes Bay, Northwood Gallery, Italian restaurant Gratzi, H Hotel executive suites, condos and penthouses.

