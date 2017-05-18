Big demand for women's self-defense c...

Big demand for women's self-defense class in Bay City

Monday May 8 Read more: MLive.com

Women looking to hone the skills needed to defend themselves against predators and ensure they're not victims have a couple of opportunities this month and next. Laura Horwath, owner of downtown Bay City businesses Ferne Boutique and Albert's General Store, is hosting two women's self-defense classes.

