Big demand for women's self-defense class in Bay City
Women looking to hone the skills needed to defend themselves against predators and ensure they're not victims have a couple of opportunities this month and next. Laura Horwath, owner of downtown Bay City businesses Ferne Boutique and Albert's General Store, is hosting two women's self-defense classes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Midland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any midland girls naked on the internet (Sep '13)
|Apr '17
|Beata
|2
|Chatnip - Post Anything!
|Feb '17
|Chatnip
|1
|#Live pd
|Jan '17
|void
|2
|Solarize Michigan shows final home before sun s... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Solarman
|3
|Doctor needed (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Bapmom
|1
|want to find a sexting woman (Jul '14)
|Aug '16
|Countrygalmi
|2
|Review: Oakside Mobile Home Park Inc (Apr '09)
|May '16
|Bill
|19
Find what you want!
Search Midland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC