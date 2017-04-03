WND's Peterson Challenges Masculinity...

WND's Peterson Challenges Masculinity of Liberals

In ranting against the repeal of North Carolina's anti-gay HB2 "bathroom bill," in his April 2 WorldNetDaily column , Jesse Lee Peterson is all about the insults and name-calling. He declares the repeal to be "an evil perpetrated against normal people, innocent children and misguided 'transgender' people" and asserted that supporters of the repeal "love money over people."

