Trump Stumped: Tax Cut based on his D-Student Misunderstanding of Laffer Curve
Trump claims his big tax cut will pay for itself based on his D-student misunderstanding of the "Laffer Curve." Economist Art Laffer, my mentor at U Chicago, showed how cutting taxes could produce more tax revenue, a theorem he famously drew on a napkin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greg Palast.
Comments
Add your comments below
Midland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any midland girls naked on the internet (Sep '13)
|Apr 12
|Beata
|2
|Chatnip - Post Anything!
|Feb '17
|Chatnip
|1
|#Live pd
|Jan '17
|void
|2
|Solarize Michigan shows final home before sun s... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Solarman
|3
|Doctor needed (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Bapmom
|1
|want to find a sexting woman (Jul '14)
|Aug '16
|Countrygalmi
|2
|Review: Oakside Mobile Home Park Inc (Apr '09)
|May '16
|Bill
|19
Find what you want!
Search Midland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC