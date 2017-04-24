Trio of Fantasy 5 winners come forward to claim prizes
On Friday, Gerard Butler, of Midland and Janis Young, of Corunna each visited the Michigan State Lottery offices in Lansing to claim a winning ticket from the April 20, Fantasy 5 drawing. Both players matched all five numbers drawn -- 02-07-12-13-23 -- to split the $350,456 jackpot.
