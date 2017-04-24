Sentencing set for man accused of chi...

Sentencing set for man accused of child pornography

Tuesday Apr 18 Read more: MLive.com

A 36-year-old Midland man will be sentenced next month on charges he took sexual pictures of two underage girls, one of them mentally and physically handicapped. Daniel Arthur Swarthout is slated for sentencing May 18 on two charges of possession of child pornography, which he pleaded guilty to earlier this year, said Midland County Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Geoffrey Rettig.

