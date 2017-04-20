Pesticide maker Dow Chemical tries to kill federal risk study
The main entrance to the Dow Chemical world headquarters complex is shown April 12, 2007 in Midland, Michigan. Dow fired two senior executives today for having unauthorized discussions about a sale of the top U.S. chemical company.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Midland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any midland girls naked on the internet (Sep '13)
|Apr 12
|Beata
|2
|Chatnip - Post Anything!
|Feb '17
|Chatnip
|1
|#Live pd
|Jan '17
|void
|2
|Solarize Michigan shows final home before sun s... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Solarman
|3
|Doctor needed (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Bapmom
|1
|want to find a sexting woman (Jul '14)
|Aug '16
|Countrygalmi
|2
|Review: Oakside Mobile Home Park Inc (Apr '09)
|May '16
|Bill
|19
Find what you want!
Search Midland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC