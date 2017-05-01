One of nation's last Hot N' Now joints now called Burger 81

Months after a grease fire closed one of the country's last remaining Hot N' Now franchises, its owner is opening a new restaurant - Burger 81 - in the drive-through space with an all new menu. The concept was four years in the making, and franchise Owner Kirk Mosher and his partner, then-District Manager John Renz, were just weeks away from launching their new restaurant chain at 3900 Wilder Road when a grease fire erupted on the evening of Labor Day, Monday, Sept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.