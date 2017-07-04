Motorcycle-truck accident sends Harle...

Motorcycle-truck accident sends Harley driver to hospital emergency

Thursday Apr 13 Read more: Clare County Review

The motorcycle driver, 43 year old Shannon Schaefer of Cadillac, was thrown from his motorcycle and sustained a head injury On 04/07/2017 at 7:20 p.m., Clare County Central Dispatch received a call of a truck vs motorcycle personal injury accident on Ludington drive near Harrison Avenue in Grant Township of Clare County. Responding Clare County deputies arrived and found that 24 year old Charles Corey of Harrison was the driver of a 97 Ford pickup that was traveling west on Ludington drive and attempted to make a left tum into a driveway.

