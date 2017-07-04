Motorcycle-truck accident sends Harley driver to hospital emergency
The motorcycle driver, 43 year old Shannon Schaefer of Cadillac, was thrown from his motorcycle and sustained a head injury On 04/07/2017 at 7:20 p.m., Clare County Central Dispatch received a call of a truck vs motorcycle personal injury accident on Ludington drive near Harrison Avenue in Grant Township of Clare County. Responding Clare County deputies arrived and found that 24 year old Charles Corey of Harrison was the driver of a 97 Ford pickup that was traveling west on Ludington drive and attempted to make a left tum into a driveway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clare County Review.
Add your comments below
Midland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any midland girls naked on the internet (Sep '13)
|Apr 12
|Beata
|2
|Chatnip - Post Anything!
|Feb '17
|Chatnip
|1
|#Live pd
|Jan '17
|void
|2
|Solarize Michigan shows final home before sun s... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Solarman
|3
|Doctor needed (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Bapmom
|1
|want to find a sexting woman (Jul '14)
|Aug '16
|Countrygalmi
|2
|Review: Oakside Mobile Home Park Inc (Apr '09)
|May '16
|Bill
|19
Find what you want!
Search Midland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC