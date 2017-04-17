Man dies after scooter collides with car

Monday Apr 10

Police have identified the 58-year-old Midland man who died after his scooter collided with a vehicle Saturday evening. William E. Habel was found unconscious and unresponsive around 5 p.m. Saturday, March 8, at the intersection of Waldo and Bay City roads, according to a Midland Police Department press release.

Midland, MI

