Man dies after scooter collides with car
Police have identified the 58-year-old Midland man who died after his scooter collided with a vehicle Saturday evening. William E. Habel was found unconscious and unresponsive around 5 p.m. Saturday, March 8, at the intersection of Waldo and Bay City roads, according to a Midland Police Department press release.
