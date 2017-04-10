Volunteers and Nonprofits Awarded at ...

Volunteers and Nonprofits Awarded at Ceremony

Thursday Mar 30 Read more: Clare County Review

Just recently, Mid Michigan Community Action celebrated its 50th annual award ceremony. Over 200 people, including the likes of staff, individuals representing businesses, and local officials, joined in to celebrate the work done by nonprofits, volunteers, and community members.

