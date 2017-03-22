The Latest: 2 killed when tree slams car in strong winds
Authorities say two people were killed when a tree crashed onto their vehicle as powerful winds ripped through central Michigan. Michigan State Police Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.
Comments
Add your comments below
Midland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chatnip - Post Anything!
|Feb 23
|Chatnip
|1
|#Live pd
|Jan '17
|void
|2
|Solarize Michigan shows final home before sun s...
|Oct '16
|Solarman
|3
|Doctor needed (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Bapmom
|1
|want to find a sexting woman (Jul '14)
|Aug '16
|Countrygalmi
|2
|Review: Oakside Mobile Home Park Inc (Apr '09)
|May '16
|Bill
|19
|Fish Gallery Hobbies (May '16)
|May '16
|r-e-d-a-c-t-e-d
|2
Find what you want!
Search Midland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC