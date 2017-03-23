Soulmates who died in heavy winds had...

Soulmates who died in heavy winds had 'promising future'

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 9 Read more: MLive.com

When Max Muessig's grandfather died in December 2015, he told his father, Mark, that he was going to transfer from the University of Vermont back home to Michigan State University. Muessig, 20, and his girlfriend, Maggie Potter, 23, were in Traverse City this week for spring break.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Midland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Chatnip - Post Anything! Feb '17 Chatnip 1
#Live pd Jan '17 void 2
News Solarize Michigan shows final home before sun s... Oct '16 Solarman 3
Doctor needed (Aug '16) Aug '16 Bapmom 1
want to find a sexting woman (Jul '14) Aug '16 Countrygalmi 2
Review: Oakside Mobile Home Park Inc (Apr '09) May '16 Bill 19
Fish Gallery Hobbies (May '16) May '16 r-e-d-a-c-t-e-d 2
See all Midland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Midland Forum Now

Midland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Midland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Midland, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,855 • Total comments across all topics: 279,852,696

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC