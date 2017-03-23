Shot cat recovering after crowdfunded...

Shot cat recovering after crowdfunded surgery

Sunday Mar 12 Read more: MLive.com

The Humane Society of Midland County has exceeded their crowdfunding goal of $1,200 to cover the initial surgery costs of a cat who suffered "significant damage" to the leg from being shot. Exavier, a 2-year-old, orange-and-white male cat, survived the surgery which saw the amputation of a dislocated toe and the cutting of dead tissue in his leg where the bird shot had penetrated, according to the Humane Society's GoFundMe page.

