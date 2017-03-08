Ride Sharing Options In Mid Michigan Are Growing
Finding a ride in Flint and the Tri-Cities is getting much easier now that Lyft, and Uber are expanding to cover the entire area. Lyft made the announcement a couple of weeks ago, that they were bringing their service to Genesee County .
