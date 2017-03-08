High winds cut power to thousands, do...

High winds cut power to thousands, down trees and wires, damage school roof

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 8 Read more: MLive.com

Power outage numbers continued to rise across Mid-Michigan as ever-strengthening winds continued to bring down power lines and trees Wednesday. High winds ripped part of the roof off of Birch Run High School and emergency officials were on high alert when a line fell on a school bus, until it was determined that it was a fiber-optic cable that doesn't carry electricity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Midland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Chatnip - Post Anything! Feb 23 Chatnip 1
#Live pd Jan '17 void 2
News Solarize Michigan shows final home before sun s... Oct '16 Solarman 3
Doctor needed (Aug '16) Aug '16 Bapmom 1
want to find a sexting woman (Jul '14) Aug '16 Countrygalmi 2
Review: Oakside Mobile Home Park Inc (Apr '09) May '16 Bill 19
Fish Gallery Hobbies (May '16) May '16 r-e-d-a-c-t-e-d 2
See all Midland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Midland Forum Now

Midland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Midland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
 

Midland, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,009 • Total comments across all topics: 279,495,826

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC