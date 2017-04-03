European regulators clear Dow Chemical-DuPont merger
The European Union approved the proposed merger of Dow Chemical and DuPont on Monday, declaring itself satisfied with commitments the companies have made to divest businesses. Both plan to join in a $62 billion deal and then break apart into three separate, publicly traded companies.
