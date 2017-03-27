EU antitrust regulators clear US$130 ...

EU antitrust regulators clear US$130 billion Dow, DuPont merger

Dow Chemical and DuPont gained conditional EU antitrust approval on Monday for their US$130 billion merger by agreeing to significant asset sales, one of a trio of mega mergers that will redraw the agrochemicals industry. The Dow logo is seen on a building in downtown Midland, Michigan, in this May 14, 2015 file photograph.

