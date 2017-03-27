ACA offering Leadership 2.0 scholarship
The Import Vehicle Community, a segment of the Auto Care Association, is offering a full scholarship from the University of the Aftermarket Foundation for one of its members to attend the University of the Aftermarket's 2017-2018 Leadership 2.0 program. Session I of Leadership 2.0 will take place Aug. 6-11, 2017, at the Northwood University campus in Midland, Mich., the ACA said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tire Business.
Add your comments below
Midland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chatnip - Post Anything!
|Feb '17
|Chatnip
|1
|#Live pd
|Jan '17
|void
|2
|Solarize Michigan shows final home before sun s...
|Oct '16
|Solarman
|3
|Doctor needed (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Bapmom
|1
|want to find a sexting woman (Jul '14)
|Aug '16
|Countrygalmi
|2
|Review: Oakside Mobile Home Park Inc (Apr '09)
|May '16
|Bill
|19
|Fish Gallery Hobbies (May '16)
|May '16
|r-e-d-a-c-t-e-d
|2
Find what you want!
Search Midland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC