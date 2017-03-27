ACA offering Leadership 2.0 scholarship

The Import Vehicle Community, a segment of the Auto Care Association, is offering a full scholarship from the University of the Aftermarket Foundation for one of its members to attend the University of the Aftermarket's 2017-2018 Leadership 2.0 program. Session I of Leadership 2.0 will take place Aug. 6-11, 2017, at the Northwood University campus in Midland, Mich., the ACA said.

