Where Are They Now: Brittany Manor

With the introduction of a new rehabilitation unit in 2016, Brittany Manor in Midland, MI, has continued to focus on using technology to track data and improve patient outcomes. In 2015, Brittany Manor won a McKnight's Technology Awards Transitions Silver Award for identifying weaknesses in paper-based systems.

