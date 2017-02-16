Saginaw High alumni award yearly scholarship to the school's students
Bob Markey graduated from Saginaw High School in 1965 and was a teacher in Midland for most of his adult life, but he still found a way to impact his alma mater years after he graduated. Markey decided he wanted to help give back to Saginaw High.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Midland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|#Live pd
|Jan 24
|void
|2
|Solarize Michigan shows final home before sun s...
|Oct '16
|Solarman
|3
|Doctor needed
|Aug '16
|Bapmom
|1
|want to find a sexting woman (Jul '14)
|Aug '16
|Countrygalmi
|2
|Review: Oakside Mobile Home Park Inc (Apr '09)
|May '16
|Bill
|19
|Fish Gallery Hobbies (May '16)
|May '16
|r-e-d-a-c-t-e-d
|2
|Himani Makeup is a crook (May '16)
|May '16
|drconcrete
|1
Find what you want!
Search Midland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC