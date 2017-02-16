Researchers: Don't expand virtual sch...

Researchers: Don't expand virtual schools as is

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 16 Read more: USA Today

Researchers: Don't expand virtual schools as is Researchers say that online schools may have a downside for students who most need help Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2ln3hMM In a Dec. 16, 2015 photo, Dennis Mashue watches his son Tucker Mashue, 17, work on a cyber school lesson at their home in Midland, Mich. New research released Thursday suggests that efforts to quickly ramp up online "virtual" public schools nationwide could have a downside: lower achievement for the students who most need a boost.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Midland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Chatnip - Post Anything! Feb 23 Chatnip 1
#Live pd Jan '17 void 2
News Solarize Michigan shows final home before sun s... Oct '16 Solarman 3
Doctor needed (Aug '16) Aug '16 Bapmom 1
want to find a sexting woman (Jul '14) Aug '16 Countrygalmi 2
Review: Oakside Mobile Home Park Inc (Apr '09) May '16 Bill 19
Fish Gallery Hobbies (May '16) May '16 r-e-d-a-c-t-e-d 2
See all Midland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Midland Forum Now

Midland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Midland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Midland, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,243 • Total comments across all topics: 279,177,266

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC