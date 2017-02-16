Researchers: Don't expand virtual schools as is
Researchers: Don't expand virtual schools as is Researchers say that online schools may have a downside for students who most need help Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2ln3hMM In a Dec. 16, 2015 photo, Dennis Mashue watches his son Tucker Mashue, 17, work on a cyber school lesson at their home in Midland, Mich. New research released Thursday suggests that efforts to quickly ramp up online "virtual" public schools nationwide could have a downside: lower achievement for the students who most need a boost.
