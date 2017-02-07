One of two pigs that escaped swine truck dies of injuries
One of the two pigs that apparently jumped out of a swine truck on U.S. 10 Jan. 17 has died. The pig, referred to as "the little guy" by Barn Sanctuary Founder and Executive Director Dan McKernan, posted a video on Facebook Friday , Feb. 3, stating the pig didn't make it out of surgery alive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Midland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|#Live pd
|Jan 24
|void
|2
|Solarize Michigan shows final home before sun s...
|Oct '16
|Solarman
|3
|Doctor needed
|Aug '16
|Bapmom
|1
|want to find a sexting woman (Jul '14)
|Aug '16
|Countrygalmi
|2
|Review: Oakside Mobile Home Park Inc (Apr '09)
|May '16
|Bill
|19
|Fish Gallery Hobbies (May '16)
|May '16
|r-e-d-a-c-t-e-d
|2
|Himani Makeup is a crook (May '16)
|May '16
|drconcrete
|1
Find what you want!
Search Midland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC