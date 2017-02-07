One of two pigs that escaped swine tr...

One of two pigs that escaped swine truck dies of injuries

Friday Feb 3

One of the two pigs that apparently jumped out of a swine truck on U.S. 10 Jan. 17 has died. The pig, referred to as "the little guy" by Barn Sanctuary Founder and Executive Director Dan McKernan, posted a video on Facebook Friday , Feb. 3, stating the pig didn't make it out of surgery alive.

