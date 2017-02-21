Mid-Michigan brewery boasts more than just 'bar food'
Midland Brewing Company is bringing a new dining experience to the Midland area with the opening of its highly anticipated restaurant on Thursday, Feb. 9. The restaurant will share the brewery's location at 5011 N. Saginaw Road.
Read more at WNEM-TV Saginaw.
