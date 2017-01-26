Midland construction season

The City of Midland Engineering Department is ramping up for another busy construction season in 2017 with a variety of street reconstruction, resurfacing, and water main replacement projects on this year's list. High-traffic streets scheduled to undergo reconstruction include W. Wackerly from Sturgeon to Schade, E. St. Andrews from Washington to Sugnet, Waldo from Ashman to Wheeler and E. Patrick from Saginaw to Waldo.

