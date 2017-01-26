Midland Brewing Company restaurant prepares for February 9 grand opening

Midland Brewing Company is offering a sneak peek of the newly renovated interior of its restaurant, set to open February 9. )-- Midland Brewing Company is bringing a new dining experience to the Midland area on Thursday, Feb. 9, with the opening of its highly anticipated restaurant. Sharing the brewery's location at 5011 N. Saginaw Rd., the restaurant will feature a selection of fresh, creative menu options designed to pair well with the brewery's wide range of craft beers.

