Mid-Michigan family headed to D.C. for march
A Midland family plans to be among the thousands who rally in our nation's capital the day after Donald Trump's inauguration. Liebmann along along with her husband and daughter, will join just under 170 other people, and take a charter bus to Washington, D.C. "The plan of attack is to show up with a massive amount of numbers, to show that we are here, and that our voice counts, and we're watching our government," Liebmann said.
