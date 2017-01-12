Icy conditions cause crash, road clos...

Icy conditions cause crash, road closure in Midland

Wednesday Jan 4

A semi-tractor trailer lost control on a patch of ice and struck the median divider while westbound on Isabella Street early Wednesday morning, January 4. The road was closed for about two and a half hours between Main and Meridian while officials cleaned up debris.

