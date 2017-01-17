Eberhart gets hero's welcome
Clare Assistant Fire Chief Sam Eberhart got a real hero's welcome last Friday when was escorted home by members of many surrounding Fire Departments. Sam arrived back in Clare by ambulance with an escort to welcome him home made up of members of the Clare Fire Department and "members of every county department;" Surrey, Farwell, Harrison, Lincoln and Garfield and even Isabella County Fire Departments and Coleman Fire Department.
Read more at Clare County Review.
