Clare firefighter injured Tuesday

Thursday Jan 5 Read more: Clare County Review

Clare Assistant Fire Chief Sam Eberhart is reportedly doing well after he fell through a ceiling while fighting a fire at Husky Metal Roofs 8742 South Clare Avenue, Clare, on Tuesday morning. Fire Chief Jim Chapman said Eberhart was badly injured when he fell 14 feet onto a cement floor.

