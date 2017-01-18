At 'Nature Preschools,' Classes Are O...

At 'Nature Preschools,' Classes Are Outdoors

Tuesday Jan 17

At Audubon Nature Preschool, a "classroom" can be a pond, a bamboo forest, a meadow, or a garden. That's because Audubon is a "nature preschool"-one of a growing number of preprimary schools where children spend all or part of their days outdoors.

