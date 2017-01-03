Women of Michigan Action Network marc...

Women of Michigan Action Network march for women in Midland

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 16 Read more: MLive.com

Women of Michigan Action Network, or WOMAN, is hosting a march in Midland Saturday, Dec.17, at 10 a.m. in downtown Midland. The purpose of the march is to make Midland County constituents and policy makers know members of WOMAN will resist policy and intolerance based on fear and hate, and will be promoting and affirming dignity and respect for all people, including immigrants, Muslims, women, people of color, and the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Midland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Solarize Michigan shows final home before sun s... Oct '16 Solarman 3
Doctor needed Aug '16 Bapmom 1
want to find a sexting woman (Jul '14) Aug '16 Countrygalmi 2
Review: Oakside Mobile Home Park Inc (Apr '09) May '16 Bill 19
Fish Gallery Hobbies (May '16) May '16 r-e-d-a-c-t-e-d 2
Himani Makeup is a crook (May '16) May '16 drconcrete 1
Debate: Gay Marriage - Midland, MI (Jan '12) Feb '16 Sneaky Pete 28
See all Midland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Midland Forum Now

Midland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Midland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Super Bowl
  5. General Motors
  1. Syria
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. North Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Midland, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,977 • Total comments across all topics: 277,593,471

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC