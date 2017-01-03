Women of Michigan Action Network march for women in Midland

Women of Michigan Action Network, or WOMAN, is hosting a march in Midland Saturday, Dec.17, at 10 a.m. in downtown Midland. The purpose of the march is to make Midland County constituents and policy makers know members of WOMAN will resist policy and intolerance based on fear and hate, and will be promoting and affirming dignity and respect for all people, including immigrants, Muslims, women, people of color, and the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community.

