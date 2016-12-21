Midland Third Annual Homes for the Ho...

Midland Third Annual Homes for the Holidays set for Friday, Dec. 9

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 6 Read more: MLive.com

The event takes place from 4 to 8 p.m. Over the past two years, the Homes for the Holidays event has raised more than $100,000 for Mid-Michigan Medical Center and attracted more than 1,000 people. Participants will visit five new Midland-area Cobblestone homes adorned with holiday decor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Midland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Solarize Michigan shows final home before sun s... Oct '16 Solarman 3
Doctor needed Aug '16 Bapmom 1
want to find a sexting woman (Jul '14) Aug '16 Countrygalmi 2
Review: Oakside Mobile Home Park Inc (Apr '09) May '16 Bill 19
Fish Gallery Hobbies (May '16) May '16 r-e-d-a-c-t-e-d 2
Himani Makeup is a crook (May '16) May '16 drconcrete 1
Debate: Gay Marriage - Midland, MI (Jan '12) Feb '16 Sneaky Pete 28
See all Midland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Midland Forum Now

Midland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Midland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Midland, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,358 • Total comments across all topics: 277,266,595

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC