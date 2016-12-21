Here Comes Santa Claus-and He's Going to School
Since 1937, the Charles W. Howard Santa Claus School has taught its students to be jolly old souls. This year, about 200 students attended the school in Midland, Michigan, to learn how to be a good Santa or Mrs. Claus, says Tom Valent, who runs the school with his wife, Holly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Geographic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Midland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Solarize Michigan shows final home before sun s...
|Oct '16
|Solarman
|3
|Doctor needed
|Aug '16
|Bapmom
|1
|want to find a sexting woman (Jul '14)
|Aug '16
|Countrygalmi
|2
|Review: Oakside Mobile Home Park Inc (Apr '09)
|May '16
|Bill
|19
|Fish Gallery Hobbies (May '16)
|May '16
|r-e-d-a-c-t-e-d
|2
|Himani Makeup is a crook (May '16)
|May '16
|drconcrete
|1
|Debate: Gay Marriage - Midland, MI (Jan '12)
|Feb '16
|Sneaky Pete
|28
Find what you want!
Search Midland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC